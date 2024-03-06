videoDetails

Social Media News: Why Facebook, Instagram down globally?

| Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Social Media User News: Social media platform continued to suffer from breakdowns last night. As soon as users opened the social media app Facebook on their mobile, they found their account logged out. It is obvious that the users got upset after seeing this... Similar was the situation with Instagram also. Users faced problems for about one and a half hours and then suddenly all the popular social media platforms started working. Users remained worried about Facebook and Instagram for one and a half hours. As soon as the users opened Facebook around 8.30 pm, their accounts were found logged out... Facebook did not log in even after entering the password... Some people asked for OTP to change the password but were unable to enter it. Despite this the account was not processed. Exactly the same thing happened on Instagram app also. Users kept refreshing on Instagram also.