videoDetails

South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating the driving range of EVs and misleading ads

| Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

South Korea's antitrust regulator said, it has decided to fine Tesla 2.85 billion won ($2.23 mn) for false advertising related to the driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs). Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) official Nam Dong-il said at news briefing that the penalty comes after “false, exaggerated and deceptive advertisements".