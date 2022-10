SpaceX Spaceship ‘Dragon’ Carrying 4 Astronauts Blasts Off to International Space Station

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

SpaceX & NASA launched Dragon’s fifth operational human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station. The spaceship was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It carried 2 NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut, and a JAXA astronaut. The crew will conduct over 200 science experiments.