Special forces conduct Integrated Firepower exercise in Rajasthan’s Pokhran

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The Integrated Firepower exercise was conducted by special forces in Rajasthan’s Pokhran on August 11. The indigenous war machines like MBT Arjun tank, T90 Bheeshma tank, BMP tank, and ALH Rudra were showcased during the exercise. Speaking to ANI, BMP Tank Gunner explained key features of the BMP tank

