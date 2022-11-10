Spent over 100 days in jail, what was my crime?: Sanjay Raut after being granted bail

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP Sanjay Raut, after being released from jail on November 09, said that even after spending 100 days in jail, he does not hold any grudges against anybody. "We fought the case and the court's observation came. We didn't do anything wrong. I don't hold grudges against anybody. I've spent over 100 days in jail, what was my crime? There can be a difference of opinion in a democracy," said Sanjay Raut. A PMLA court in Mumbai granted bail to Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.