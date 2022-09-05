Spinners bowling no balls is big crime: Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka

After suffering a defeat against Sri Lanka in a thrilling match and being knocked out of the ongoing Asia Cup, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said spinner bowling no-balls is a crime and added that they have to improve their death over bowling. Addressing a Press Conference, Hasan said, “"In the back-end of the innings, we did not bowl well, but we batted really well. We started well as we kept on taking wickets. We scored 10-15 runs more than what we expected. We need to take that on our chin and move forward taking the positives keeping the World Cup in mind." "Mehidy Hasan has done well in domestic cricket. He did well under pressure. No one likes their team bowling no balls. Spinners bowling no balls is a crime. We bowled a lot of no balls and wides. I think we were under pressure. We need to work on it for the world cup. We are looking to improve gradually," he added.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

