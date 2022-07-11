Sri Lankans have occupied the Palace, President quits

Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home and office and the prime minister's official residence, as demonstrations over their inability to overcome a devastating economic crisis erupted into violence. Rajapaksa will quit on July 13, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he would step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over, according to the speaker of parliament.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

