NewsVideos

Sri Lankans have occupied the Palace, President quits

Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home and office and the prime minister's official residence, as demonstrations over their inability to overcome a devastating economic crisis erupted into violence. Rajapaksa will quit on July 13, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he would step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over, according to the speaker of parliament.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
Thousands of protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home and office and the prime minister's official residence, as demonstrations over their inability to overcome a devastating economic crisis erupted into violence. Rajapaksa will quit on July 13, while Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said he would step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over, according to the speaker of parliament.

All Videos

SriLanka Economic Crisis: Amidst the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, consensus was reached on the all-party government
19:6
SriLanka Economic Crisis: Amidst the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, consensus was reached on the all-party government
A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF
A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF
Politics of Corruption is Congress's work, says Sudhanshu Trivedi
5:14
Politics of Corruption is Congress's work, says Sudhanshu Trivedi
Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health
Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health
Badhir News: Protest intensifies against 'Sir Tan Se Juda Gang'
4:4
Badhir News: Protest intensifies against 'Sir Tan Se Juda Gang'

Trending Videos

19:6
SriLanka Economic Crisis: Amidst the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, consensus was reached on the all-party government
A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF
5:14
Politics of Corruption is Congress's work, says Sudhanshu Trivedi
Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health
4:4
Badhir News: Protest intensifies against 'Sir Tan Se Juda Gang'
News,