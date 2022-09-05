Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls

The Karnataka Police on Sept 01 arrested the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. He has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls. He will be later produced in the court after medical examination. Later, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has taken to Chitradurga from Challakere town.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

