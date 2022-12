SS Rajamouli wins the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle

| Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

Tollywood hitmaker S.S. Rajamouli has won the best director award from the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) for his epic adventure film 'RRR', reports 'Variety'. The awards are seen as the bellwether for the upcoming Hollywood awards season.SS Rajamouli wins the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle.