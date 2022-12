videoDetails

Star couple Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor celebrated first Christmas post wedding and their baby

| Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Christmas after their wedding this year and the arrival of their baby girl Raha. Alia's mom Soni Razdan hosted the Christmas dinner on Saturday and was happy to have both her daughters: Alia and Shaheen Bhatt at home at the same time.