Started Bharat Jodo Yatra because media doesn't raise our issues: Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 09 said that the reason to begin the Bharat Jodo Yatra was to have the opposition’s voices heard. “We started Bharat Jodo Yatra because media doesn't raise our issues. In the Parliament, when we keep our issues, our mics are turned off within two minutes. Our mics are turned off when we speak about demonetisation, Chinese Army intrusion,” he said.