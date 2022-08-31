“State of the border will determine state of the relationship”: EAM Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar attended the launch of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New Delhi on August 29. While addressing the gathering Dr Jaishankar emphasised the importance of India-China relations for the future of Asia. He said “Much of Asia's future depends on how relations between India and China develop in the foreseeable future... there needs to be mutual sensitivity, respect and interest. I can only reiterate that the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship”.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

