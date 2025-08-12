videoDetails

Step into the future of holistic health measurement with Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series and Samsung Health

| Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 01:44 PM IST

In this podcast, explore the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Series and Samsung Health’s advanced health monitoring capabilities—from tracking heart rate to analyzing sleep cycles, oxidative stress, measuring vascular load and other key indicators of neurological well-being. Let your wearable guide your wellness. #ZeeNews #GalaxyWatch8Series #SamsungHealth #HealthWatch #Health #NeurologicalHealth #HealthInnovation