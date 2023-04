videoDetails

STF DIG Anant Dev comments on Asad's Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday. Atiq's son Asad got killed in the encounter, listen to what STF DIG Anand Tiwari said in this matter