Students Experience India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Anticipation builds as school students sit inside India's inaugural underwater metro train at the Mahakaran metro station in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate this groundbreaking transportation milestone in Kolkata today.

