Students scoring less than 33 pc will have to appear for compartmental exams in July: CBSE

|Updated: May 12, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Controller of Examination for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Sanyam Bhardwaj informed ANI that around seventeen lakh students appeared for the class 12 board exams in 2023 and that the result percentage is a little lesser than last year. He also stated that if any student scores less than 33 per cent in any of the five subjects then they will have to appear for the compartmental exams which will be conducted in the month of July.

