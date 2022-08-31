NewsVideos

Study finds brain region responsible for effortful altruistic behaviour in people

Investigators from the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford have identified a region of the brain that is uniquely involved in exerting effort to aid others. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour -choices people make that help others takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself. Understanding more precisely what goes on in the brain when these decisions are made could help clinicians to develop approaches for treating psychopathic behaviours. It could also be useful for better understanding why people are willing to perform everyday effortful helping behaviours like voluntary work, recycling waste to slow global warming or stopping to help strangers. The area identified, called the anterior cingulate cortex gyrus (ACCg), is located towards the front of the brain. It is known to play a role in social behaviour, but has not previously been linked to putting in effort to help others.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:50 PM IST
Investigators from the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford have identified a region of the brain that is uniquely involved in exerting effort to aid others. The research, published in Current Biology, shows that effortful altruistic behaviour -choices people make that help others takes place in a different part of the brain from that used to make physically demanding choices that help oneself. Understanding more precisely what goes on in the brain when these decisions are made could help clinicians to develop approaches for treating psychopathic behaviours. It could also be useful for better understanding why people are willing to perform everyday effortful helping behaviours like voluntary work, recycling waste to slow global warming or stopping to help strangers. The area identified, called the anterior cingulate cortex gyrus (ACCg), is located towards the front of the brain. It is known to play a role in social behaviour, but has not previously been linked to putting in effort to help others.

All Videos

Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor
Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor
Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall
Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall
Sunil Deodhar dismisses and disparages rumours that the TDP will join the NDA
Sunil Deodhar dismisses and disparages rumours that the TDP will join the NDA
Living in timber cities could avoid more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2100
Living in timber cities could avoid more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2100
People offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi
People offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi

Trending Videos

Bhupesh Baghel hints toward issue in the Jharkhand government after EC sends its letter to the governor
Flood in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh after heavy rainfall
Sunil Deodhar dismisses and disparages rumours that the TDP will join the NDA
Living in timber cities could avoid more than 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions by 2100
People offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi