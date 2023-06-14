NewsVideos
Style Icon Mira Kapoor Keeps It Casual In A Blue Dress While Being Papped In Mumbai

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Mira Kapoor was seen wandering the streets of the city. Mira looks stunning in her choice of a blue-green sundress, matching sandals, and a hairband. She wore nude makeup and let her hair open, creating a fascinating appearance. She complemented her look with a dark blue handbag that stood out to everyone.

