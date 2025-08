videoDetails

Suhas Shetty Killing: NIA Raids 18 Locations in Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

The NIA conducted raids at 18 places in Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal member Suhas Shetty. Crucial digital evidence including 11 phones and 13 SIMs were seized. The case, taken over in June, is being investigated as a terror-related targeted killing. Investigation is ongoing