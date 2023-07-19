trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637347
Suicide attack targeting security forces kills two, injures 7 in Peshawar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Suicide attack blast was reported near paramilitary forces vehicle in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. Seven people were injured in the blast in the Hayatabad area. Two people, including the attacker, were killed in the blast. Pakistani police have cordoned off the area to investigate the situation.
