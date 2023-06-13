NewsVideos
Sunil Chhetri Announced His Wife's Pregnancy In Style After Scoring Winning Goal At Intercontinental Cup 2023

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
In celebration, Chhetri gave his wife Sonam, who was watching from the stands, a kiss. He acknowledged dedicating the goal to her in a post-game interview and mentioned that they were expecting a kid.

