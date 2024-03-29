Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sunita Kejriwal Launches "Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad" Initiative with WhatsApp Number

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, releases a video statement announcing the launch of the "Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad" initiative. In the statement, she encourages people to send their blessings and prayers to Arvind Kejriwal through a dedicated WhatsApp number provided for the purpose. This initiative aims to foster community support and well-wishes for the Chief Minister of Delhi.

All Videos

Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
Play Icon05:17
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:34
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
Modi Bill Gates Interview: 'When a child is born, he also calls the mother 'Aai',says PM Modi
Play Icon37:32
Modi Bill Gates Interview: 'When a child is born, he also calls the mother 'Aai',says PM Modi
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: 'Mukhtar was roaming in open jeep during Mau riots',says Ex DSP
Play Icon21:49
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: 'Mukhtar was roaming in open jeep during Mau riots',says Ex DSP
Viral Video: Public Confrontation After Mobile Phone Snatching Incident In Crowded Market
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Public Confrontation After Mobile Phone Snatching Incident In Crowded Market

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
play icon5:17
Viral Video: Indian Delivery Worker Harassed By Customer For TikTok Content - Watch
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:34
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding His E-Cycle, Video Goes Viral
Modi Bill Gates Interview: 'When a child is born, he also calls the mother 'Aai',says PM Modi
play icon37:32
Modi Bill Gates Interview: 'When a child is born, he also calls the mother 'Aai',says PM Modi
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: 'Mukhtar was roaming in open jeep during Mau riots',says Ex DSP
play icon21:49
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites: 'Mukhtar was roaming in open jeep during Mau riots',says Ex DSP
Viral Video: Public Confrontation After Mobile Phone Snatching Incident In Crowded Market
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Public Confrontation After Mobile Phone Snatching Incident In Crowded Market