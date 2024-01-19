trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711187
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Suo Case Registered Against Congress in Majuli Jairam Ramesh on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Route Violation

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us
In Majuli, Assam, the Assam Police takes action, registering a suo moto case against the organizers of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for alleged route violation. Jairam Ramesh of the Congress party addresses the situation.

All Videos

AKSU Protest Halts Vande Bharat Express for Kamtapur State Demand in Jalpaiguri
Play Icon1:39
AKSU Protest Halts Vande Bharat Express for Kamtapur State Demand in Jalpaiguri
Cold Wave Disrupts Daily Life in National Capital Connaught Place & New Delhi Railway Station
Play Icon1:10
Cold Wave Disrupts Daily Life in National Capital Connaught Place & New Delhi Railway Station
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Play Icon0:42
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
PM Modi visits 3 states today
Play Icon1:6
PM Modi visits 3 states today
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon6:5
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

AKSU Protest Halts Vande Bharat Express for Kamtapur State Demand in Jalpaiguri
play icon1:39
AKSU Protest Halts Vande Bharat Express for Kamtapur State Demand in Jalpaiguri
Cold Wave Disrupts Daily Life in National Capital Connaught Place & New Delhi Railway Station
play icon1:10
Cold Wave Disrupts Daily Life in National Capital Connaught Place & New Delhi Railway Station
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
play icon0:42
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
PM Modi visits 3 states today
play icon1:6
PM Modi visits 3 states today
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:5
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign