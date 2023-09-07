trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659201
Superstar Govinda Sports Denim-On-Denim Look, Gets Papped His Wife Sunita Ahuja At Airport

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
One of the most adored and well-known performers, particularly in the 1990s, Govinda, and his wife Sunita Ahuja, who have been together for more than 35 years, were recently seen at the Mumbai airport. Before leaving for the airport, the power couple smiled for the cameras.
