Supreme Court gives verdict on stray dogs case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
The Supreme Court has given a big verdict on the ongoing controversy regarding stray dogs and has given great relief to dog lovers. The court has said that the dogs sent to the shelter home till now should be released, while only dangerous and sick dogs will be sent to the shelter home. Earlier on August 11, a bench of 2 judges of the Supreme Court had ordered to catch all the dogs of Delhi-NCR and send them to the shelter home, which was challenged by many organizations working for animal rights and demanded a ban on it.

