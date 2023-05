videoDetails

Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu but directs states to balance tradition & animal safety

| Updated: May 18, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu but directs states to balance tradition & animal safety The validity of the traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' and bullock cart races was upheld by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Watch to know what SC said in its landmark decision.