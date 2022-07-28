NewsVideos

Suraj Vashisht becomes 1st Indian to Win Gold in U17 World Wrestling Championships after 32 Years

16-year-old Suraj Vashisht won the gold medal in the 55kg category during the U17 World Championships in Rome. He is the first Indian to become the Greco-Roman world champion in U17 age group since Pappu Yadav, who had reached the feat in 1990

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
16-year-old Suraj Vashisht won the gold medal in the 55kg category during the U17 World Championships in Rome. He is the first Indian to become the Greco-Roman world champion in U17 age group since Pappu Yadav, who had reached the feat in 1990

All Videos

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar becomes the India’s richest self-made woman; Wealth jumps to 963%
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar becomes the India’s richest self-made woman; Wealth jumps to 963%
India reports an increase in custodial deaths. What happens now?
India reports an increase in custodial deaths. What happens now?
Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Chhatterjee dismissed from ministerial post
13:59
Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Chhatterjee dismissed from ministerial post
Heated argument between Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Ranjan's controversial statement
4:46
Heated argument between Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Ranjan's controversial statement
Climate Change: Jellyfish attacks Israel, scares away swimmers
Climate Change: Jellyfish attacks Israel, scares away swimmers

Trending Videos

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar becomes the India’s richest self-made woman; Wealth jumps to 963%
India reports an increase in custodial deaths. What happens now?
13:59
Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Chhatterjee dismissed from ministerial post
4:46
Heated argument between Smriti Irani and Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Ranjan's controversial statement
Climate Change: Jellyfish attacks Israel, scares away swimmers
India,