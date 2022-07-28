Suraj Vashisht becomes 1st Indian to Win Gold in U17 World Wrestling Championships after 32 Years

16-year-old Suraj Vashisht won the gold medal in the 55kg category during the U17 World Championships in Rome. He is the first Indian to become the Greco-Roman world champion in U17 age group since Pappu Yadav, who had reached the feat in 1990

