Suryakumar Yadav breaks HUGE records of Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Rizwan

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his remarkable run of form with yet another half-century to lead his side to an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I. The Mumbai Indians batter surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s record for most T20I runs in a calendar year. And also smashed the most maximums (45) in a calendar year. He surpassed Mohammad Rizwan’s tally of 42 sixes in the year 2021.