trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701011
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Imitates RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi Films Video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Amid protests outside Parliament over the suspension of MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Upper House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to sit on the stairs of the Parliament. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was seen filming a video of mockery.

All Videos

Sonia Gandhi makes huge remark over MPs suspension
Play Icon3:19
Sonia Gandhi makes huge remark over MPs suspension
VIRAL VIDEO : Lemur Makes Everyone Laugh by Asking for Back Scratches from Boys
Play Icon0:43
VIRAL VIDEO : Lemur Makes Everyone Laugh by Asking for Back Scratches from Boys
VIRAL VIDEO : Ticketless Passengers in 1st AC Coach: Railways Responds
Play Icon0:6
VIRAL VIDEO : Ticketless Passengers in 1st AC Coach: Railways Responds
VIRAL VIDEO : Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty: Strangling and Disposing of 16-Year-Old Dog
Play Icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO : Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty: Strangling and Disposing of 16-Year-Old Dog
Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Trailer Lights Up the Burj Khalifa
Play Icon1:24
Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Trailer Lights Up the Burj Khalifa

Trending Videos

Sonia Gandhi makes huge remark over MPs suspension
play icon3:19
Sonia Gandhi makes huge remark over MPs suspension
VIRAL VIDEO : Lemur Makes Everyone Laugh by Asking for Back Scratches from Boys
play icon0:43
VIRAL VIDEO : Lemur Makes Everyone Laugh by Asking for Back Scratches from Boys
VIRAL VIDEO : Ticketless Passengers in 1st AC Coach: Railways Responds
play icon0:6
VIRAL VIDEO : Ticketless Passengers in 1st AC Coach: Railways Responds
VIRAL VIDEO : Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty: Strangling and Disposing of 16-Year-Old Dog
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO : Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty: Strangling and Disposing of 16-Year-Old Dog
Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Trailer Lights Up the Burj Khalifa
play icon1:24
Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Trailer Lights Up the Burj Khalifa