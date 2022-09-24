NewsVideos

Suzuki Katana motorcycle Review: Namesake of Japanese Sword justifies the name?

|Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched the Katana in the Indian market at an ex- showroom price of Rs 13.67 lakh. It comes with a 1.0L, 4 cylinder engine derived from the legendary K5 motor. The Katana can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.6 seconds. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox, while the clutch offers slip and assist function. Also, the motorcycle comes with 5-level traction control system and 3 riding modes. As we got to ride the motorcycle, here's what we felt about it.

