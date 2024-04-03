videoDetails

Swedish National Patricia Eriksson Searches for Biological Mother

Bhavya Singh | Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

Patricia Eriksson, a Swedish national, has traveled to Nagpur in search of her biological mother. Reflecting on her journey, she shares, "The kids in school started to explain that they have their mother's hair and father's nose. Then I realised I couldn't do the same... From a child's perspective, you cannot compare yourself to your mother. You are just put in a place where you don't look like anyone else. So that's why my thought (of searching for my biological mother) started... I hope this can lead to something more." Her poignant quest highlights the complexities of identity and the universal longing to connect with one's roots.