Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat

Swiggy stated that it has put a “bounty” out as well. “It's 5K in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give us some useful intel about our accidental brand ambassador, so we can thank them,” it added.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:51 PM IST
