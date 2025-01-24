Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Arvind Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big claim regarding the Delhi elections. Owaisi has said that his candidate from Okhla seat Shifa-ur-Rehman will win the election while being in jail. Owaisi was in Okhla, Delhi yesterday. Where he played the Shaheen Bagh card. Owaisi publicly said that Shaheen Bagh has to be repeated on February 5. The question is why Owaisi, who calls himself a secular leader, played the Shaheen Bagh card. Before starting a discussion on this issue, let us see this small report.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK