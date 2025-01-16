Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: BJP announces fourth list for Delhi Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: BJP has released the list of 40 star campaigners in Delhi. This list includes all the big faces including PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh. The most special thing about the list is that in Delhi too, the Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled states are going to take charge of the election campaign. Obviously, among the Chief Ministers, CM Yogi is in the highest demand in Delhi on the lines of Haryana and Maharashtra. Here, Owaisi has made the rioters his party's candidate. So, there is a lot of Hindu-Muslim in the Delhi elections. Apart from all the issues, from social media to the road, there is a debate on Hindu Muslim. The polarization move that Owaisi has played in Delhi. Who will be affected the most by it. This will be known on February 8. Now it is certain that Yogi will definitely play his trump card in Delhi, i.e. if he divides, he will cut.

