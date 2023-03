videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP has given ticket to criminals more than SP, says Rajkumar Bhati

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

Prayagraj's MP-MLA court has sentenced Mafia Atiq and his two accomplices to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. After 44 years in Atiq's criminal career, he has been punished in a case for the first time. In Taal Thok Ke show, SP spokesperson said that BJP has given ticket to criminals more than SP.