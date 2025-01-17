Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: BJP releases manifesto for Delhi polls

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: BJP has released its manifesto for Delhi today. Many big announcements have been made for women and the elderly in BJP's manifesto. Along with this, BJP has also said that the existing schemes of Delhi will continue. That is, BJP will not stop AAP's welfare schemes. At the same time, Kejriwal has raised questions about UP CM Yogi Adityanath's campaigning in Delhi. Kejriwal has said that BJP's condition will be like Jharkhand. That is, Kejriwal has said in total that Yogi's slogan 'Bantenge Katenge' will not work in Delhi. Congress is also in the field and is also continuously making big announcements. So in such a situation, the question arises whether the Delhi election will be free scheme versus Revdi. Or will it be BJP's Hindutva versus AAP's Hindutva... or will Congress succeed in winning silently.

