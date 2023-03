videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Gangster Atiq Ahmed Expresses Fear Of Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

The infamous mafia of Uttar Pradesh Atiq Ahmed has reached Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail. More than 100 criminal cases are registered against Atiq Ahmed. Atiq Ahmed was shifted to Gujarat jail on the orders of the Supreme Court. On March 28, the decision of the court regarding the Umeshpal murder case is going to come. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.