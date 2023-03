videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: How Atiq's rivalry with Raju Pal ruined 'Don'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

Prayagraj's MP-MLA court has sentenced Mafia Atiq and his two accomplices to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. While his brother Ashraf has been acquitted. Atiq Ahmed wept bitterly in the court today. After 44 years in Atiq's criminal career, he has been punished in a case for the first time. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.