Taal Thok Ke: Illegal Section of Noori Masjid Demolished In Fatehpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

In Fatehpur, UP, the illegal section of Noori Masjid was demolished as part of road widening. Despite a 30-day PWD notice, no action was taken by the mosque committee. Heavy police presence and drone surveillance ensured security, but the incident has sparked political debates between SP and BJP.