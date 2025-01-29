Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: 'International' conspiracy against Sanatan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The stampede incident in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has shocked the whole country. In such a situation, people are raising the question that how did the stampede happen despite such tight security arrangements. After the accident, the opposition attacked CM Yogi. The opposition said that all the attention was on VVIP movement and that is why such an accident happened. We will discuss whether there was any VVIP movement in Maha Kumbh today or not. Also, the issue of debate will be whether there is any international conspiracy behind this accident?

