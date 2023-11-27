trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692845
Taal Thok Ke: Khalistan- There are two types of Sikhs outside India, says MS Bitta

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Some Khalistanis at Hicksville Gurudwara in New York misbehaved with Taranjit Singh Sandhu. This is not something new. As per information, In an American think tank report, it is mentioned that Pakistan is directly behind the Khalistani conspiracies taking place from Canada to America and Europe.
