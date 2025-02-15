Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Madhya Pradesh govt bans liquor shops in religious places

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Mohan government of Madhya Pradesh has released a new excise policy. According to which, liquor ban will be implemented in religious cities from April 1. This means that liquor shops will be closed in 19 holy cities and village panchayats of MP from April 1. Let us tell you that in the cities where liquor ban will be implemented, the already running wine shops will not be shifted. Closed means closed. Mohan government has also made the rules for new licenses of liquor outlets very strict. According to which, contractors taking license for liquor shops will get bank guarantee only in the form of e-bank guarantee. Also, extra charge will have to be paid for increasing space in restaurants and bars.

