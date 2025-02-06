videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Akhilesh Yadav Statement on EC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Voting has been done in Delhi and Milkipur seats. EVMs have been packed in the strong room. Now everyone's fate will be decided on the 8th. It will also be known who the voters are with. At present, everyone is claiming their victory in Delhi, but the political uproar that has erupted over one seat in UP is not happening even on 70 seats in Delhi. Actually, Akhilesh Yadav has started creating an atmosphere even before the results of Milkipur are out. He says that the Election Commission has not taken cognizance of our complaints in Milkipur. Angered by this, Akhilesh Yadav declared the Election Commission dead. Akhilesh did not stop here, he further gave a controversial statement and said that we will gift a white cloth to the Election Commission. BJP strongly objected to this statement of Akhilesh and also expressed the panic of defeat. But Milkipur is a battle of honour for both BJP and Akhilesh. Akhilesh wants to retain his Lok Sabha victory. He wants to show the strength of his PDA formula. On the other hand, BJP wants to send a message from Ayodhya by winning Milkipur. Now in this battle between the two, the impartiality of the Election Commission is being questioned.