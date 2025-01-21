videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Arvind Kejriwal Ramayan Row

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 21, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Delhi Assembly elections are changing every day. Election issues are also changing every day. But the issue on which we are protesting today has been handed over to BJP by none other than Arvind Kejriwal himself. In the middle of elections, Mahabharata has started between BJP and AAP in Delhi over an incident from Ramayana. Kejriwal got embroiled in controversies by mentioning an incident from Ramayana in an election rally. BJP targeted Kejriwal fiercely calling him an election Hindu. So Kejriwal clarified on the entire controversy. Here, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva targeted Kejriwal and said that a person who has led Delhi, such an irreligious person, misinterpreted Ramayana and made fun of it, this is condemnable.