Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over BJP, AAP-Congress 'Freebies' in Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: There is less than three weeks left for the elections in Delhi. The elections are on 5th February. But as the elections are coming closer, all issues have been left behind in front of freebies and promises of freebies. Be it Aam Aadmi Party or BJP or Congress, all have openly promised freebies to the people of Delhi. In the Delhi elections, it seems as if there is a competition among all the parties as to who can distribute how much for free.

