Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over CM Yogi Campaign in Delhi Today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The political temperature of Delhi elections is already high, but today the atmosphere has changed with the entry of Yogi Adityanath. Yogi started his first rally in Delhi with the slogan of Har Har Mahadev. In his first roar, Yogi gave a clear message about what the real agenda of Delhi elections is going to be. Yogi targeted Kejriwal fiercely. And called him a machine of lying, a person who makes false promises to the people. He also called him a person who settles Rohingya and illegal infiltrators. Not only this, Yogi also cornered Kejriwal fiercely regarding scams and riots. On one side Yogi and on the other side Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi are also holding public meetings in Delhi. Owaisi is going to enter the political arena of Delhi from Shaheen Bagh for riot accused and AIMIM candidate Shafaur Rehman.

