Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Delhi railway station stampede

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: It has been almost 18 hours since the accident at New Delhi Railway Station and now the reasons behind it are being revealed one by one. Zee News team spoke to many people who saw the stampede. Saw people falling and getting crushed. Railways have ordered an inquiry into this accident. But the immediate reason that is coming to light is negligence and mismanagement. Big revelations are being made about the stampede at Delhi Railway Station. Meanwhile, an eyewitness told how the stampede happened? Also, what was the scene there at that time?