Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Kejriwal Attacked

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 07:32 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Delhi is going to have elections on 5th February. So whoever has the right tactics is adopting them. First AAP, BJP and Congress announced free schemes. They targeted each other fiercely but now the matter has gone beyond Revdi culture. Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party are accusing BJP candidate from New Delhi Parvesh Verma and BJP workers of attack and stone pelting, while BJP is accusing Kejriwal of crushing the voters of New Delhi. Now the question arises that why did the matter reach violence in Delhi elections. Is violence the only means to win elections after Revdi culture? Or is an atmosphere being created through violence and attacks?