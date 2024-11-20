videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Ruckus in UP By-Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 09:28 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Voting is going on in the by-elections on 9 seats in UP. But in the middle of voting, there is a ruckus in many seats. In Karhal, a supporter of SP killed a Dalit girl for not voting for it. On the other hand, in Sisamau seat of Kanpur, Akhilesh Yadav accused the party of influencing voters, then the Election Commission suspended two policemen. In Muzaffarnagar, BJP accused the SP of fake voting. On the other hand, the mob pelted stones at the police over checking. Along with the Mirapur seat of Muzaffarnagar, Muslims accused them of stopping them from voting in Majhwa seat of Mirzapur. There was so much ruckus in the by-elections on 9 seats.