Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Overs 'Operation Lotus'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After the Delhi elections, this is the last night for the results and this night is crucial. But even before the results, politics has started on Operation Lotus in Delhi. Because Mukesh Ahlawat, a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, has accused the BJP of offering 15 rupees and a ministerial post. BJP has strongly objected to these allegations and complained to LG and demanded an investigation. ACB reached Kejriwal's house, there was a lot of ruckus but they were not allowed to enter the house. ACB left after some time after giving a notice in which information about the allegations was sought.

